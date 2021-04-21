'Thank God For Them': New Orleans Woman Brings Neighbor Back To Life

A New Orleans man is alive today thanks to the quick thinking of his neighbor, WDSU reports.

Helen Hall was going about her day when she realized she hadn't heard from her friend, Ivory St. Cyre, in a while, so she stopped by his home in Algiers. She was not expecting, however, to find him unresponsive on the ground. Immediately, she ran out of the house and called for help.

In the 911 call obtained by WDSU, Hall can be heard crying out, "He's not breathing. He doesn't have a pulse." In an interview with the station, she got emotional as she recalled finding her friend dead on the floor. Fortunately, a nearby neighbor heard what was happening and set to work trying to resuscitate St. Cyre.

Crystal Williams, a healthcare worker, said she did hundreds of chest compressions until EMS arrived on the scene. The 911 dispatcher, who remained on the phone to help guide Williams through CPR, was thankful that she was willing to help even during the pandemic.

"It brought the humanity back to us," said Anitra Taylor.

According to WDSU, EMTs on scene said it was a miracle that St. Cyre was revived and is now walking around today. He echoed the sentiments and said he is grateful for the people who brought him back.

"Just thank God for them," St. Cyre said. "Without them I wouldn't even be here. I praise the Lord every day and I just thank 'em."

Photo: Getty Images