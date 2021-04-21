'UFO' Causes Traffic Jam On I-76 In Akron

No one likes getting stuck in a traffic jam.

But usually they stem from rush hour, construction sites or even a car accident.

In Akron, however, the backed-up highway happened because of something that was a bit more out-of-this-world.

The massive dome-shaped object looked as though a UFO were trekking down Interstate 76 West.

It appeared to get stuck on I-76, but was later freed and continued down the highway, followed by patrol cars, News 5 Cleveland reported Sunday (April 18).

The Ohio State Highway Patrol clarified, though, that the oversized load wasn’t a UFO after all. It was an industrial furnace ladle that officers escorted on the interstate. Officials explained to News 5 Cleveland that the UFO-resembling object is used in factories, holding molten metal.

News 5 Cleveland partner the Akron Beacon Journal reported that the industrial furnace ladles apparently fell off a truck that was blocking part of the interstate near the Kenmore Leg.

Though it’s been debunked, the Akron “UFO” sighting marks another one for Northeast Ohioans. In March, Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Twitter he was nearly certain he “saw a UFO drop straight out o the sky” while he was in Austin.