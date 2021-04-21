U.S. Steel Announces Timeline Goal For Achieving Carbon Neutrality

United States Steel Corporation announced it is projected timeline for achieving carbon neutrality.

A news release obtained by WPXI reveals the Pittsburgh based company is aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through its use of more electric arc furnaces, as well as other technological advances including direct reduced iron, carbon-free energy sources and carbon capture, sequestration and utilization.

“Climate change is a global crisis that requires a global response. Today, by announcing our net-zero goal, U.S. Steel is committing to doing our part to support the U.N. Paris Agreement on climate change to achieve global carbon neutrality by 2050﻿" said U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt via the news release. “With our 120-year history of innovating to solve any challenge, U.S. Steel intends to be a part of the climate solution.”

The net-zero benchmark is part of U.S. Steel's existing goal to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 20% across its global footprint by 2030, following its acquisition of technologically advanced Big River Steel, which is the only steel mill in the U.S. that is LEED certified, according to Wednesday's news release.

“We are dedicated to producing the steels that are essential to our daily lives and innovating to solve the challenges our customers face. Climate change is the challenge of this generation and doing our part is a core component of our ‘Best for All’ strategy for profitable growth. We believe that we have a path forward that allows us to profitably produce sustainable steels well into the future, and we know that when businesses, governments and people work together to improve our shared destiny, transformative innovations can follow,” Burritt said.

Photo: Getty Images