Cardi B Responds To Olivia Rodrigo Praise: 'Don't Let Nobody Restrict You'

Cardi B has given industry newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo the courage to speak their minds and the rapper understands her impact all too well.

Rodrigo, 18, recently showed the rap titan, 28, some love when she admitted that Bardi's songwriting inspires her own ability to remain vulnerable. "She gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say and be honest in telling my story," Rodrigo confessed, adding that she feels "lucky to be a teenager at the time when Cardi is making music."

Bardi caught wind of the praise via Twitter and decided to throw some kind words back at Rodrigo, writing, "This is so sweet. You doing sooo good for your age. Don't let no toxic sh*t get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice." In a follow-up tweet, the rapper shared general some thoughts about fame. "People will hate you because of the way other people love you," she added.

Expect to hear Rodrigo's vulnerability when her debut album, Sour, drops May 21. The collection will include "driver's license," as well as the hit's follow-up single, "deja vu." "It feels really angsty to me, which I really like. It’s reminiscent of sort of the albums like [Alanis Morisette's] Jagged Little Pill that I love,” the pop star recently said of the set. "I'm super, super critical of everything, but I'm really happy with this album. And that doesn’t happen very often where I feel completely sure. I mean, obviously you don’t feel completely sure of anything, but I really feel like it’s the best that I can do right now and I’m real proud of that. Yeah. And in a year, the best that I can do is going to be something totally different, and that’s just the cool thing about putting out music when you’re a teenager."