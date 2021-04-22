Chicago Family Pleads For Justice For 7-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Drive-Thru

A father is demanding justice for his 7-year-old daughter who was fatally shot while the two were sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Jontae Adams, 29, was also shot in the incident on Sunday afternoon (April 18). Officers on the scene took his daughter, Jaslyn, to the hospital where she died.

Investigators found dozens of shell casings around the car, according to a previous CBS Local Chicago report.

Adams spoke out for the first time since the shooting, as mourners gathered outside the home for a vigil in Jaslyn’s honor, ABC 7 Chicago reported Wednesday night (April 21).

Adams and his family strongly pushed for the killer or killers to be held accountable.

"That's my baby I just lost," Adams said. "I got shot once, my baby got shot six times. Six times. My baby got shot six times and they still don't tell me why she got shot at."

He also said he’s since been criticized as a father in the days following the shooting, “making me hurt even more,” WGN 9 reports.

Lawanda McMullen, Jaslyn’s grandmother, also spoke.

“Someone needs to step up and talk,” she said, according to WGN 9. “That’s a 7-year-old girl.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Photo: Getty Images