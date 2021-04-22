Feedback

Explore Another Side Of The San Antonio Area With Night Hikes

By Anna Gallegos

April 22, 2021

Nature lovers in San Antonio now have a new way to experience the great outdoors.

The Cibolo Center for Conservation is launching monthly night hikes for adults and kids.

“We feature a family nature walk geared towards families with children and less of a hike. The night hikes for adults are more of a hike at a slightly longer distance," spokesperson Frances M. Sanchez told KSAT.

The family walks and night hikes will be held on two separate days from April until November.

The events are meant to expose people to local nocturnal wildlife, like moths, fireflies, owls, and bats, on the 1 mile journey.

The events are being capped at 30 people taken in groups of 10 to ensure social distancing while maintaining a "moderate hiking pace."

Hikers are asked to wear a face mask when in proximity to other guests, and must bring their own flashlights and water bottles.

Tickets for the events are $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers, and people can register at the center's website.

The next family nature walk is Friday, but it's currently sold out. Next month's family nature walk will be May 28 while the next adult night hike will be May 15.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Explore Another Side Of The San Antonio Area With Night Hikes

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.