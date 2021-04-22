Florida Man Run Over, Killed After Performing Motorcycle Stunt On I-95

An investigation is underway after a Florida man died after performing a stunt with his motorcycle, according to WFTV.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old Orlando motorcyclist was traveling northbound on I-95 Wednesday around 3 a.m. Witnesses said they saw the man stand up on the motorcycle seat and put his arms outwards. That's when he reportedly lost control of the bike and fell off.

Troopers said a Chevy Equinox and Hyundai Santa Fe were traveling behind the rider and ran him over. They also believe other vehicles ran over the man due to "his condition." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency is still investigating the crash. No other details were released.

There have been other instances this year where people died while performing stunts. A Washington skydiver died while performing a stunt earlier this month. A gender reveal party got national attention when a stunt lead to a fatal plane crash.

Photo: Getty Images