Fry's Grocery Stores Recycling Plastic Shopping Bags On Earth Day

Fry's Grocery Stores are offering plastic bag recycling for Earth Day, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The grocery store chain offers bag recycling every day, but today it's on a larger scale.

Traditional plastic shopping bags cannot be recycled in city-wide recycling programs because they get stuck in the machines.

Not only can you recycle the shopping bags, however. You're able to bring in any plastic bags and wrappers, such as the wrappers on cases of water, bread bags, wrappers on toilet paper and paper towels, and the bags that hold diapers.

Pam Giannonatti, Fry's Corporate Affairs Manager, told Fox 10, "We always have people that want to recycle... it's, you know, being good citizens, it's about leaving our environment better that the way we found it for those behind us."

Giannonatti said that the store recycled a huge amount last year. She said, "Last year, through our recycling program, uh cardboard and plastic, we recycled over 88 million pounds." And that is just at Fry's!

To recycle the extra bags, all you have to do is walk into the store and drop your bags in the big box at the entrance. Fry's will do the rest!

There will be a large recycling bin at every single Fry's locations.