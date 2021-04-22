Feedback

Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

April 22, 2021

Every year on April 22, countries around the world celebrate Earth Day, a day focused on preserving and promoting the natural habitats containing the bountiful and varied life that inhabits our planet. But how can you participate at a more local level on Thursday?

Here are some ways to get involved in Charlotte for Earth Day.

Recycle

Find ways to reduce use of plastics or reuse the items you already have. When you do have to throw out the items, try recycling. Make sure all items are clean, dry, and separated by type. Learn now to properly dispose of your recyclables and find your nearest drop-off locations here.

Pick Up Trash

Take a trip to a local park or walk along a sidewalk, bag in hand. If you see trash and other items littering the path, pick it up. But don't forget to wear gloves and be careful with what you touch.

Plant A Tree

Deforestation has significant impacts on wildlife around the world. Even in Tennessee, trees are damaged by severe weather or cut down to make space for homes and businesses. To help offset some of the loss, try planting a tree. Visit a local nursery to pick up a sapling or stop by a local brewery handing out free seedlings. Learn more at TreesCharlotte.

Earth Day Celebrations

Though typical celebrations continue to look different in 2021, several Earth Day events are planned in the city over the next few days. From an outdoor concert at Carolina Farm Trust to an Earth Day Film Festival, there's an activity that everyone can enjoy. If you can't get out, don't worry — you can celebrate from home with Sustain Charlotte's virtual celebration. Visit the event's website here for more information. Check out Charlotte on the Cheap to see what other Earth Day events are happening around Charlotte.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In Charlotte

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.