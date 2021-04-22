Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In Charlotte

Every year on April 22, countries around the world celebrate Earth Day, a day focused on preserving and promoting the natural habitats containing the bountiful and varied life that inhabits our planet. But how can you participate at a more local level on Thursday?

Here are some ways to get involved in Charlotte for Earth Day.

Recycle

Find ways to reduce use of plastics or reuse the items you already have. When you do have to throw out the items, try recycling. Make sure all items are clean, dry, and separated by type. Learn now to properly dispose of your recyclables and find your nearest drop-off locations here.

Pick Up Trash

Take a trip to a local park or walk along a sidewalk, bag in hand. If you see trash and other items littering the path, pick it up. But don't forget to wear gloves and be careful with what you touch.