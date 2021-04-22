Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In Charlotte
By Sarah Tate
April 22, 2021
Every year on April 22, countries around the world celebrate Earth Day, a day focused on preserving and promoting the natural habitats containing the bountiful and varied life that inhabits our planet. But how can you participate at a more local level on Thursday?
Here are some ways to get involved in Charlotte for Earth Day.
Recycle
Find ways to reduce use of plastics or reuse the items you already have. When you do have to throw out the items, try recycling. Make sure all items are clean, dry, and separated by type. Learn now to properly dispose of your recyclables and find your nearest drop-off locations here.
Pick Up Trash
Take a trip to a local park or walk along a sidewalk, bag in hand. If you see trash and other items littering the path, pick it up. But don't forget to wear gloves and be careful with what you touch.
Plant A Tree
Deforestation has significant impacts on wildlife around the world. Even in Tennessee, trees are damaged by severe weather or cut down to make space for homes and businesses. To help offset some of the loss, try planting a tree. Visit a local nursery to pick up a sapling or stop by a local brewery handing out free seedlings. Learn more at TreesCharlotte.
Earth Day Celebrations
Though typical celebrations continue to look different in 2021, several Earth Day events are planned in the city over the next few days. From an outdoor concert at Carolina Farm Trust to an Earth Day Film Festival, there's an activity that everyone can enjoy. If you can't get out, don't worry — you can celebrate from home with Sustain Charlotte's virtual celebration. Visit the event's website here for more information. Check out Charlotte on the Cheap to see what other Earth Day events are happening around Charlotte.
Photo: Getty Images