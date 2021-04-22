Jana Kramer Divorcing Mike Caussin, Implies Infidelity In Lengthy Statement

Jana Kramer has filed for divorce from her husband Mike Caussin.

Taking to Instagram with a lengthy statement on Wednesday night (April 20), the country songbird announced she is ending her six-year marriage to the former NFL athlete, 34, who, according to multiple reports, “cheated” and “broke her trust.”

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the One Tree Hill alum explained. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," the 37-year-old continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"