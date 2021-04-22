Thanks to Resorts World Las Vegas, your favorite stars are returning to the desert!

On Thursday (April 22), Resorts World shared a star-studded commercial featuring Céline Dion, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood that appeared to tease the entertainers' upcoming Vegas residences with the resort.

While no concrete details were shared, a press release for the 90-second video, titled "Stay Fabulous," said the commercial offers a "sneak peek of the astounding entertainment to come as a result of the unprecedented partnerships between Resorts World Las Vegas, Concerts West / AEG Presents and Zouk Group."

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, also shared in the release, "The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous. With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June."

If, in fact, all of the entertainers have signed a residency deal with Resorts World, it would mark Katy, Luke, and Carrie's first time having a residency in Las Vegas. However, it would mark Celine's return to the entertainment capital of the world after the legendary songstress, who is one of the highest-grossing Vegas performers of all time, ended her 16-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2019.

As previously announced, Tiësto has signed a three-year deal with Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub and Ayo Dayclub, and Zedd was also announced as a resident DJ for the venues.

Resorts World Las Vegas is set to open on June 24.

Check out the "Stay Fabulous "teaser above!

Photo: Getty Images