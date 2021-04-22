New Date For Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Boxing Match Officially Announced

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s exhibition boxing match against YouTuber Logan Paul has been officially scheduled for a new date.

The bout, which was previously scheduled for February 20 but later postponed indefinitely, is now set to take place on June 5, the Athletic's Mike Coppinger reports.

The exhibition's site had yet to be determined, but Mayweather shared an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 20) listing five cities -- Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta -- as options being considered.

The Athletic also reports Mayweather can't weigh more than 160 pounds and Paul can't weigh more than 190 as part of the fight agreement.