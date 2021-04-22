New Date For Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Boxing Match Officially Announced
By Jason Hall
April 22, 2021
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s exhibition boxing match against YouTuber Logan Paul has been officially scheduled for a new date.
The bout, which was previously scheduled for February 20 but later postponed indefinitely, is now set to take place on June 5, the Athletic's Mike Coppinger reports.
The exhibition's site had yet to be determined, but Mayweather shared an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 20) listing five cities -- Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta -- as options being considered.
The Athletic also reports Mayweather can't weigh more than 160 pounds and Paul can't weigh more than 190 as part of the fight agreement.
Mayweather (50-0) is an overwhelming favorite as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time facing Paul, whose only boxing match resulted in a sixth-round loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.
Mayweather hasn't appeared in a boxing match since defeating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a first-round TKO during an exhibition in December 2018.
Mayweather's last professional match came in a 10th round TKO against UFC champion Conor McGregor.
The proposed Mayweather-Paul fight will compete head-to-head with a highly anticipated boxing pay-per-view event headlined by Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. on June 5.
Photo: Getty Images