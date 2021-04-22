North Carolina Couple Offers Warning About 'Exploding' Shower Door

A couple in North Carolina were shocked recently when their glass shower door abruptly shattered. Now, they are warning other homeowners of the potential for danger.

According to Fox 46, Kathy Loftin and her husband were at their home in Lincoln County Saturday night (April 17) when they heard a loud noise like an explosion. After searching for the source, they found that the door to their bathroom shower had cracked and sent glass shards flying around the room.

Still surprised at the seemingly random occurrence, Loftin took to the internet to see if others had experienced similar problems. As it turns out, they were not alone. The Consumer Product Safety Commission, an independent agency that addresses risk of product-related injuries, found that 2,300 people between 2012 and 2016 were admitted into the emergency room after their glass shower doors shattered, Fox 46 reports.

"Thank God we didn't have anybody in the bathroom when it happened," said Loftin. "When I researched it I said, 'hey, we're not an anomaly.' This has happened before and people don't know it."

Loftin and her husband are still shaken up, so they are unsure if they will replace their door with another glass divider. If they do, they plan to instill some extra safety measures.

"We've decided we're going to put up a heavy-duty shower curtain," she said. "Then when we get done take a shower we're gonna close it. Because then it'll stop the fully blast if this ever happens again."

Photo: Getty Images