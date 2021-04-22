PHOTOS: Car Defies Gravity And Crashes Up Side Wall Of Park Entry Station
By Ginny Reese
April 22, 2021
A car nearly defied gravity and crashed up the side wall of the White Tank Mountain Regional Park entry station on Wednesday, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
Park officials wrote on Facebook that the station is currently "working through an operations hiccup."
The social media post read, in part:
"White Tank Mountain Regional Park is currently working through an operations hiccup at the park's entry station."
The park shared a photo of the car propped up the side of the building with a crumpled bumper and wheels nearly touching the roof.
See the photo that White Tank Mountain Regional Park posted below:
Two people were inside the car at the time of the accident, and no one was inside the entry station. There were no injuries reported.
The Facebook post said:
"Thank you for your patience while we have the structural integrity of our entry station evaluated and determined how to move forward."
The case is still under investigation.