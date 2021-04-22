Pretty Rick's Baby Blue Speaks Out After Being Shot

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue is on the "road to recovery" after being shot in South Florida during an attempted robbery on Wednesday (April 21).

On Thursday (April 22), Blue, whose real name is Diamond Smith, took to Twitter to share a health update following reports he was in "critical condition" as a result of the shooting.

"Thankyou [sic] everyone for your thoughts and prayers," the Love and Hip Hop star wrote. "I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery." Blue added, "The bullet traveled through [sic] my lounges [sic] is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me."