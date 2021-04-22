Feedback

Pretty Rick's Baby Blue Speaks Out After Being Shot

By Peyton Blakemore

April 22, 2021

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue is on the "road to recovery" after being shot in South Florida during an attempted robbery on Wednesday (April 21).

On Thursday (April 22), Blue, whose real name is Diamond Smith, took to Twitter to share a health update following reports he was in "critical condition" as a result of the shooting.

"Thankyou [sic] everyone for your thoughts and prayers," the Love and Hip Hop star wrote. "I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery." Blue added, "The bullet traveled through [sic] my lounges [sic] is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me."

On Wednesday (April 21), Hollywood Unlocked reported that Blue was shot in Davie, Florida after being "attacked by two armed robbers at the Sparez Bowling Alley" where he was attending a release party for his new single. In a statement, his team told the outlet Blue was “fighting for his life” after he being shot.

Hours later, the Davie Police Department shared a press release, in which they detailed the events leading up to, and following, the shooting.

"Two victims were in the parking lot of SPAREZ, next to their vehicles when two unknown armed male suspects approached," the press release read. "A physical al-tercation ensued over the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace which resulted in the suspect firearm discharging, striking the victim in the left shoulder area."

Authorities said the two suspects — one wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, and the other wearing a grey hoodie with face covering — fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

Photo: Getty Images

