REWARD: Police Seek Man Who Stole 82-Year-Old's Scooter, Rode Out Of Kroger

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who stole an elderly person’s motorized scooter and rode off with it through a Kroger parking lot.

There’s a $1,000 cash reward on the table for anyone with information about the thief that leads to his arrest.

It happened earlier this month, on April 9 around 3:15 p.m. at the Kroger location in Roseville. Officials say a man was spotted taking an 82-year-old’s scooter from inside the grocery store. He was seen taking off near Gratiot Avenue near 13 Mile Road, according to Local 4 and WXYZ reports on Thursday (April 22).

Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing jeans, red shoes and a black- and gray-striped shirt when he hijacked the $3,000 Hover Round and took off. Authorities say the man is around 25 to 35 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and about 190 to 210 pounds, according Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan advised Thursday:

“Crime Stoppers of Michigan is looking for this wanted criminal. If you have any information that could get us closer with our search, or any information what so ever, please make an anonymous call to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit our website at: http://1800speakup.org/!⁠”