School District Promises Internal Review After Employee Cut Student's Hair

Mount Pleasant Public Schools officials have responded after one of its employees cut a biracial student’s hair.

The story sparked nationwide outrage.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer, the child’s father, spoke out after his daughter came home in tears.

Jurnee, 7, had her hair cut by another student on the bus on March 23, so Hoffmeyer took her to a professional salon to get it cut. Days later, a school employee cut her hair.

"She was crying," Hoffmeyer told the Detroit Free Press. "She was afraid of getting in trouble for getting her hair cut."

"I asked what happened and said, 'I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,'" he continued. "She said, 'but dad, it was the teacher.' The teacher cut her hair to even it out."

Initially, Hoffmeyer wasn't getting answers from the school district or from Ganiard Elementary School.

On Wednesday (April 21), however, the district issued a statement addressing the issue.

Hundreds virtually participated in the school board meeting Monday (April 19) to express concerns about the incident, ABC 12 reports.

9 and 10 News shared the statement online. In it, Superintendent Jennifer Verleger said the district would conduct a full review, including by conducting interviews and reviewing video footage.