Shawn Mendes Teases Fans With Shirtless Selfies, New Music
By Regina Star
April 22, 2021
Shawn Mendes is teasing fans in more ways than one!
This week, the “Wonder” singer took to Instagram not only with sexy, shirtless selfies, but he also previewed what sounds like another music project.
Mendes bore his torso in a set of smoking-hot mirror shots posted to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 20), which shows the “Lost in Japan” musician lounging on the floor wearing nothing but denim jeans while leaning casually on his bed. The 22-year-old Canadian superstar then shared a Boomerang that showed him from the neck up as he lay on his bedsheets while jamming to tunes.
It was only hours before that Mendes shared a series of (albeit soundless) clips on his IG feed of him and his team jamming out to what appears to be an upbeat, never-before-heard track he’s planning to share soon. By the looks of everyone’s reactions, it seems like we’re in for another bop.
“Dying for you guys to hear this but Andrew won’t let me. spam him. Lol 😂” Mendes teased in the post’s caption.
Although little is known about Mendes' new music, we do know he was recently photographed shooting a music video with his girlfriend Camila Cabello.
It’s only been months since Mendes dropped his fourth studio album, Wonder, in December 2020. Singles released in support of the LP included the title track, “Call My Friends,” and the Justin Bieber collaboration “Monster,” which the fellow Canadian musicians performed at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Wonder debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart in the United States and on the Canadian Album Chart in the singer’s native Canada, becoming Mendes' fourth full-length album to reach the No. 1 spot.
Photo: Getty Images/ Instagram (Shawn Mendes)