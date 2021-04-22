Shawn Mendes Teases Fans With Shirtless Selfies, New Music

Shawn Mendes is teasing fans in more ways than one!

This week, the “Wonder” singer took to Instagram not only with sexy, shirtless selfies, but he also previewed what sounds like another music project.

Mendes bore his torso in a set of smoking-hot mirror shots posted to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 20), which shows the “Lost in Japan” musician lounging on the floor wearing nothing but denim jeans while leaning casually on his bed. The 22-year-old Canadian superstar then shared a Boomerang that showed him from the neck up as he lay on his bedsheets while jamming to tunes.

It was only hours before that Mendes shared a series of (albeit soundless) clips on his IG feed of him and his team jamming out to what appears to be an upbeat, never-before-heard track he’s planning to share soon. By the looks of everyone’s reactions, it seems like we’re in for another bop.