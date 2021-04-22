This Kentucky Restaurant Ranked Among Yelp's Top 100 In The Country

One restaurant in Kentucky made Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021" list, reported USA Today.

Yelp compiled the list using suggestions from Yelp users. Those suggestions were then analyzed by Yelp's data team by ratings, reviews, volume of submissions, and geographic representation. Yelp also used the "expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings."

The Kentucky restaurant that made the list is The Mayan Café in Louisville. It came in at number 26.

The Mayan Café serves up authentic Mayan cuisine.

The restaurant's website states:

"The Mayan culture, one known for rich cooking traditions, lives on through our chef, Bruce Ucán, a Mayan Indian from Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. Here, at the Mayan Café, Chef Ucán fuses traditional Mayan flavors, ingredients and cooking techniques with local, sustainably-farmed ingredients."

The restaurant's menu features some delicious dishes, such as tuna tacos, vegetarian burritos, Mayan burgers, salmon, cactus stir fry, and spicy jicama salad. You can finish off your meal with a delectable desserts, like lavender flan, bread pudding, or chocolate on chocolate.

You can visit the restaurant at 813 East Market Street in Louisville, or the restaurant's food truck at 514 Baxter Avenue in Louisville.

Check out the entire Yelp list here.