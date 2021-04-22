Feedback

Turtle Flies Through Windshield On I-95, Hits Florida Woman In Head

By Zuri Anderson

April 22, 2021

A Florida woman wasn't expecting to get smacked in the head by a turtle during a morning drive down Interstate 95.

The 71-year-old passenger was on sent to the hospital after a turtle smashed through the windshield of her vehicle and struck her Wednesday (April 21) near Port Orange, according to Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Police said the woman suffered a bleeding gash above one of her eyes but did not lose consciousness. She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for treatment, according to spokesman Officer Andre Fleming.

The turtle surprisingly survived with scratches on his shell, according to a firefighter's Facebook comment. It was released into the woods near the scene of the incident, reporters learned.

“It’s crazy,” a dispatch supervisor told Daytona Beach News. The woman's daughter was heard on a 911 recording asking a motorist who stopped for help to see what was in her front seat.

“There is a turtle in there,” a man can be heard saying.

“A turtle!” the victim’s daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”

The daughter told reporters they were on their way to Daytona Beach before the bizarre crash. She also didn't see the "object" coming until it crashed through her windshield.

So how did the turtle go airborne? Reporters suggest the turtle was likely crossing the street and got knocked into the air by a passing vehicle.

"I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything," the daughter said when she tended to her injured mother.

