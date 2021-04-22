Western PA Little League Team Loses All Equipment In Intentional Fire

A Western Pennsylvania Little League team's equipment was torched in an intentional fire, according to local police.

“It’s terrible. I mean, I got so angry I got tears in my eyes, I am right now ... why would you do this to our kids?,” said John Russo, president of the Latrobe Little League, via WPXI.

The fire torched all of the Latrobe team's equipment needed to start its upcoming season.

“We had a portable pitching mound. Those aren’t cheap, they’re expensive. We had 2 L-screens in there, we had pillow bags for soaking up the field, (the) bases themselves,” Russo said.

The remnants of the shed were cleaned up on Monday (April 19) after what police deemed an intentional fire causing about $8,000 worth of damage.

“I have no idea what people are thinking, because obviously, after researching and talking to the fire chief, we did find lighter fluid when we folded up and took away the burnt shed, " Craig Shevchik, Latrobe parks and recreation director, said. “The shed, again, was just donated last year, brand-new shed, was sitting here so it was closer to the field for them to do field prep.”

An anonymous donor has offered a $1,000 reward for information that may lead to identifying a suspect in relation to the incident.

Photo: Getty Images