Nearly 500 Acres Burned During Two Western Pennsylvania Fires

Nearly 500 acres burned in two fires inside Ohiopyle State Park Thursday (April 8) afternoon in Fayette County.

TribLIVE reports several dozen local fire companies responded to the report of a fire inside the park just before 5:00 p.m. Initial estimates projected the fire to have burned more than 200 acres, which had since grown in size.

Officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources confirmed to WPXI that park rangers and volunteer fire departments responded to the scene Thursday afternoon.

One fire was reported along Dunbar Road and its size has yet to be determined. A second fire was reported along Victoria Flats/Rock Spring Road and has been estimated to spread to more than 200 acres.