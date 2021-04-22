Wisconsin Zoo Gets 2 New Gorillas From Ohio

The Milwaukee County Zoo officially has three new Western lowland gorillas: Oliver, Nadami and Dotty.

The trio arrived from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday afternoon (April 20). They’re currently in a quarantine area for at least 30 days for health and safety purposes, and are doing well, Fox 6 reports. One of the animal care staff members of the Milwaukee County Zoo went to Ohio, and accompanied four Columbus Zoo and Aquarium staff members to help transfer the gorillas to their new home.

They’ll join the other two gorillas at the Milwaukee County Zoo: half-brothers Maji, 29, and Hodari, 26. Once their routine quarantine ends, the three new gorillas will slowly move to off-exhibit areas before visitors can see them, according to Fox 6.

The Milwaukee County Zoo recently announced a “unique way to show the moms and loved ones how much you care and help protect animal moms in the wild.”

Through April 30 at 5 p.m., anyone can place orders to receive a personalized Mother’s Day greeting from an orangutan, a snow leopard or an octopus at the zoo. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Missing Orangutan Mothers (MOM) campaign.

Photo: Getty Images