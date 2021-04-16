You 'Otter' Send Your Mom A Mother's Day Greeting From The Milwaukee Zoo

You “otter” show your mom some love with a personalized Mother’s Day greeting from animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The virtual gift will be a “unique way to show the moms and loved ones how much you care and help protect animal moms in the wild,” a press release from the Milwaukee County Zoo reads. Ten percent of the proceeds from the virtual greetings will go to the Missing Orangutan Mothers (MOM) campaign.

Orangutan Outreach aims to protect the animals and their environments, including by caring for orphaned orangutans, the organization’s website reads.

Anyone interested in sending their mom a virtual greeting from the Milwaukee County Zoo can choose to feature an orangutan, a snow leopard or an octopus.

Greetings cost $15 each, and can be purchased at milwaukeezoo.org. The Zoo will send a confirmation email with a form to fill in all the necessary details of the message. Videos will be at least 30 seconds long, according to the press release.

You’ll get an email with a link to download the video by May 6. It’ll be available to download for 14 days. Orders must be in by April 30 at 5 p.m., according to the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Photo: Milwaukee County Zoo