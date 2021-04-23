16-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting Death Of Vancouver Man At Gas Station
By Zuri Anderson
April 23, 2021
A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges after a Vancouver man was fatally shot at a North Portland gas station, according to The Oregonian.
Police said the unidentified teen was arrested Wednesday (April 21) in Southeast Portland on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on March 31. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man who was shot while shopping at a 7-Eleven. The victim died after being taken to a local hospital, authorities said.
Officials later identified the victim as 53-year-old Michael Arrington of Vancouver.
Boy, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of #Vanwa man at Portland store; Michael Arrington, 53, died from a gunshot wound https://t.co/VKpHbqRYik pic.twitter.com/vbjrb5KRlL— The Columbian (@thecolumbian) April 23, 2021
Acting Police Chief Chris Davis said this in a statement:
"While we can never bring back Mr. Arrington, I hope this arrest can bring a measure of closure to his family. I am particularly troubled about the young age of the suspect. This is, for us, a reminder of the important work we have in front of us in addressing the violence and the overall health of our community."
