16-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting Death Of Vancouver Man At Gas Station

A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges after a Vancouver man was fatally shot at a North Portland gas station, according to The Oregonian.

Police said the unidentified teen was arrested Wednesday (April 21) in Southeast Portland on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on March 31. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man who was shot while shopping at a 7-Eleven. The victim died after being taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

Officials later identified the victim as 53-year-old Michael Arrington of Vancouver.