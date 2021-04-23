Beyoncé is among 20 celebrities and sports figures featured in Adidas' new brand campaign titled "Impossible is Nothing."

Earlier this week, the German brand released the first of its "biography-style" inspirational films that show archival footage — in Beyoncé's case home video footage — centered around themes of "sustainability, inclusivity, and credibility," as reported by WWD.

The visuals, usually no more than a minute in length, "will be released at intervals throughout the spring and summer on all Adidas' marketing channels and in stores." They will also share "inspirational messaging" about unity.

For Beyoncé's inspirational film, Queen Bey provided home video footage of her early days in her hometown of Houston, Texas. As her hit song "All Night" plays in the background and a voice-over speaks to Bey's decades of positive influence, visuals show the legendary entertainer through the years — from her days performing in her living room to her making history on the Coachella stage.

"When she was finding her voice, she didn't see limits; she saw possibilities," the voice-over says. "To be more than a singer. More than a dancer. More than an Icon. She saw that she could be an inspiration to all people. The possibilities are unlimited. So that she and they and we could see possibilities too."