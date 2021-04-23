Beyonce Shares Never-Before-Seen 'Home Video' Footage In New Campaign
By Lauren Crawford
April 23, 2021
Beyoncé is among 20 celebrities and sports figures featured in Adidas' new brand campaign titled "Impossible is Nothing."
Earlier this week, the German brand released the first of its "biography-style" inspirational films that show archival footage — in Beyoncé's case home video footage — centered around themes of "sustainability, inclusivity, and credibility," as reported by WWD.
The visuals, usually no more than a minute in length, "will be released at intervals throughout the spring and summer on all Adidas' marketing channels and in stores." They will also share "inspirational messaging" about unity.
For Beyoncé's inspirational film, Queen Bey provided home video footage of her early days in her hometown of Houston, Texas. As her hit song "All Night" plays in the background and a voice-over speaks to Bey's decades of positive influence, visuals show the legendary entertainer through the years — from her days performing in her living room to her making history on the Coachella stage.
"When she was finding her voice, she didn't see limits; she saw possibilities," the voice-over says. "To be more than a singer. More than a dancer. More than an Icon. She saw that she could be an inspiration to all people. The possibilities are unlimited. So that she and they and we could see possibilities too."
Impossible Is Nothing "serves as the introduction for a long-term brand attitude," Adidas said in a statement. Brian Grevy, the company's executive board member responsible for global brands, also noted that "this is more than just a campaign" for Adidas.
"You cannot be a brand on the outside, that you are not on the inside," he told WWD. "I believe the most powerful brands are those that live their attitudes and then convey that to the outside world. If the organization within doesn't recognize what we are talking about, then you have a disconnect. Strong brands are built from within, they engage their organization through culture and inspiration and that's when the magic happens."
In addition to Beyoncé, the campaign will also feature soccer stars Mo Salah and Paul Pogba, women's basketball all-star Nneka Ogwumike, online gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, as well as Siya Kolisi, the first Black captain of the South African rugby team, and Tifanny Abreu, the first trans woman to play in Brazil's professional volleyball super league, WWD reported.
Photo: Getty Images