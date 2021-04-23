Feedback

Chiefs Make Blockbuster Trade To Revamp Offensive Line

By Jason Hall

April 23, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly made another crucial move to improve their offensive line amid their recent Super Bowl struggles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs have acquired offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., a 2021 NFL Draft pick (58th overall) and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, in exchange for their first-round 2021 NFL Draft pick (31st overall), as well as two others in 2021 -- a third-round (94th overall) and fourth-round pick (136th overall) -- and a fifth-rounder in 2022, sources confirmed.

Brown expressed interest in being traded away from the Ravens after the team intended to switch him from left to right tackle, NFL.com reports. Prior to the trade, Brown said his agents, Justin Schulman and Joe Panos, were handing discussions with interested teams, none of the three individuals revealed the suitors at the time.

The Chiefs are coming off a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV which saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes pressured 29 times on 56 dropbacks, equivalent to 52%, the most in Super Bowl history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Chiefs responded by acquiring former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thuney, who signed a five-year, $80 million contract in March.

