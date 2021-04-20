Brady, Mahomes Weigh-In On QB Debate Amid MLB Players' Super Bowl Bet

Super Bowl LV is more than two months removed, but the debate between the game's two starting quarterbacks is far from over.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes each weighed-in on the debate over which of the two passers is the best. The interaction stemmed from a bet involving Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and former teammate Brett Phillips.

Phillips, a native of Seminole, Florida, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays last season, picked his hometown Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl, while Perez picked the Chiefs whose star quarterback, Mahomes, also happens to have a stake in ownership of the Royals.

The Royals' verified Twitter account shared a video of Perez owning up to the bet by taking batting practice in a Brady Buccaneers jersey, but still acknowledging his support of the Chiefs by saying, "Patrick Mahomes the best" while waving his finger, along with the caption, "Sometimes words speak louder than actions."