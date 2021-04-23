Country Singer Shane Smith Reunited With Dog Stolen in San Antonio

It's been a wild week for Shane Smith but at least it has a happy ending.

Nearly 24 hours after his dog was stolen, Gretchen was reunited with Smith on Wednesday. A family found the 10-pound Havanese lapdog tethered to a tree along a nature trail in Leon Valley, KSAT reported.

"We’re just in total shock right now..didn’t think it was possible. I don’t even know how to act or what to say other than THANK YOU and GOD BLESS every one of you for your efforts & empathy. All of you," Smith wrote on Instagram.