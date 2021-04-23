Country Singer Shane Smith Reunited With Dog Stolen in San Antonio
By Anna Gallegos
April 23, 2021
It's been a wild week for Shane Smith but at least it has a happy ending.
Nearly 24 hours after his dog was stolen, Gretchen was reunited with Smith on Wednesday. A family found the 10-pound Havanese lapdog tethered to a tree along a nature trail in Leon Valley, KSAT reported.
"We’re just in total shock right now..didn’t think it was possible. I don’t even know how to act or what to say other than THANK YOU and GOD BLESS every one of you for your efforts & empathy. All of you," Smith wrote on Instagram.
Smith and his wife Lauren spent most of their time in San Antonio frantically searching for Gretchen. Their beloved pup was inside the couple's black Ford F-150 when it was stolen near the Hotel Emma in the Pearl district on Monday afternoon.
The truck was taken to the Quarry Shopping Center around 2 p.m. and then ditched in the parking lot of St. Luke's Hospital around 3 p.m.
Gretchen was not in the truck when it was found.
Smith's truck was stolen a second time at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday from the hospital parking lot.
The truck is still missing, but the couple is grateful that the one thing they couldn't replace was returned.
“She's very much like the center of our little family,” Smith said.
