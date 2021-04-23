Coworkers Go Dumpster Diving To Find North Dakota Woman's Wedding Ring

Not everyone can say they like their coworkers enough to dig through the trash for them, but the employees at the American Trust Center bank in Bismarck certainly can.

Employees spent a day dumpster diving after Trina Burns lost her wedding ring.

Burns was leaving work on April 14 when she noticed the ring she wore every day for 32 years wasn't on her hand.

“I thought I must not have put it on that morning. When I got home, I looked for a little bit and then I panicked a little and then started tearing everything apart,” she told KFYR.

The ring was no where to be found in her house so she called her colleague Alyssa Hanson to ask if she happened to see the ring in the office.

Hanson said no but she wanted to do something to help because she knew how much Burns' wedding band meant to her.

Burns wasn't in the office the next day, but Hanson and two of their male coworkers ended up digging through every piece of trash in the dumpster outside of the bank. It was a dirty job, but at least they had gloves on.

But for all of their hard work, the dumpster diving colleagues came up empty handed.

Burns got her ring back though. A kind stranger found it in a nearby parking lot and dropped it off at the bank.

Even though Hanson and co. didn't find the ring in the trash, Burns said she'll repay the favor.

Photo: Getty Images