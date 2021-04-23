Duo Breaks Into Indiana Denny's At 3 A.M. To Cook Eggs

How far would you go for eggs? An unknown duo in Evansville, Indiana, turned to crime to satisfy their craving.

An employee at the Denny's on North Green River Road called the police on Wednesday to report a break in, according to The Smoking Gun. The employee wouldn't have known anything was missing if they didn't look at the surveillance camera footage, which they showed police.

The footage showed two people walking into the closed diner at 2:02 a.m. The offenders went into the kitchen and started cooking eggs. It didn't take long because the duo was out of the restaurant by 2:10 a.m.

Nearly an hour later the two crooks returned to the restaurant to cook up some more eggs. Around 3 a.m. an employee arrived to at the Denny's and spotted the duo. The two people drove off when told to leave.

"The offenders did not force entry into the building. The door seemed to be open both times," according to a police report.

The report also shows that Denny's suffered an "total estimated cost" of $1. It didn't say how the thieves took their eggs.

Photo: Getty Images