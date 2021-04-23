Here Are Some Of The Most Popular Upcoming Concerts In Salt Lake City
By Ginny Reese
April 23, 2021
With arenas and venues opening up all over the country, fans are getting excited to get back into concert mode.
No matter what kind of music you're in to, there's definitely something for any genre you could ever love coming up in the near future.
Here are the upcoming concerts at each Salt Lake City venue later this year:
Vivint Arena
- Justin Bieber - June 13
- Alan Jackson - Aug 7
- Celine Dion - Sept 17
- Luke Combs - Sept 24
- Michael Buble - Oct 1
- Kane Brown - Oct 9
Deer Valley
- Kool & The Gang - July 9
- The Temptations - July 17
- The Beach Boys - August 7
Maverik Center
- Foreigner - July 30 (Tickets went on sale today!)
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne - Oct 22
USANA Amphitheater
- Chicago - June 15
- Backstreet Bots - Aug 5
- Alanis Morissette - Aug 8
- Maroon 5 - Aug 12
- Santana / Earth Wind & Fire - June 29
- KISS - Sept 22
Kenley Amphitheater
- Marie Osmond - July 10
- Three Dog Night - Sept 3
- Air Supply - Sept 30
Photo: Getty Images