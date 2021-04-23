Here Are Some Of The Most Popular Upcoming Concerts In Salt Lake City

With arenas and venues opening up all over the country, fans are getting excited to get back into concert mode.

No matter what kind of music you're in to, there's definitely something for any genre you could ever love coming up in the near future.

Here are the upcoming concerts at each Salt Lake City venue later this year:

Vivint Arena

Justin Bieber - June 13

Alan Jackson - Aug 7

Celine Dion - Sept 17

Luke Combs - Sept 24

Michael Buble - Oct 1

Kane Brown - Oct 9

Deer Valley

Kool & The Gang - July 9

The Temptations - July 17

The Beach Boys - August 7

Maverik Center

Foreigner - July 30 (Tickets went on sale today!)

James Taylor & Jackson Browne - Oct 22

USANA Amphitheater

Chicago - June 15

Backstreet Bots - Aug 5

Alanis Morissette - Aug 8

Maroon 5 - Aug 12

Santana / Earth Wind & Fire - June 29

KISS - Sept 22

Kenley Amphitheater

Marie Osmond - July 10

Three Dog Night - Sept 3

Air Supply - Sept 30

Photo: Getty Images