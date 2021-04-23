Feedback

Here Are Some Of The Most Popular Upcoming Concerts In Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

April 23, 2021

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

With arenas and venues opening up all over the country, fans are getting excited to get back into concert mode.

No matter what kind of music you're in to, there's definitely something for any genre you could ever love coming up in the near future.

Here are the upcoming concerts at each Salt Lake City venue later this year:

Vivint Arena

  • Justin Bieber - June 13
  • Alan Jackson - Aug 7
  • Celine Dion - Sept 17
  • Luke Combs - Sept 24
  • Michael Buble - Oct 1
  • Kane Brown - Oct 9

Deer Valley

  • Kool & The Gang - July 9
  • The Temptations - July 17
  • The Beach Boys - August 7

Maverik Center 

USANA Amphitheater

  • Chicago - June 15
  • Backstreet Bots - Aug 5
  • Alanis Morissette - Aug 8
  • Maroon 5 - Aug 12 
  • Santana / Earth Wind & Fire - June 29
  • KISS - Sept 22

Kenley Amphitheater

  • Marie Osmond - July 10
  • Three Dog Night - Sept 3
  • Air Supply - Sept 30

Photo: Getty Images

