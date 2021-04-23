Historic, Maybe Haunted, Jail Up For Sale In Florida

Buyers interested in buying a historic jail in Florida may look forward to a perk: it's possibly haunted.

The jail in question is the Old Gilchrist County Jail, which opened up in 1928 and operated for 40 years, according to WKMG. Even though the property surrounding it is a little dilapidated, reporters said "the interior is well preserved, with original cell doors, bunks and bath fixtures in place. There’s also running water, though the jail portion has no electricity."

There are eight cells and baths and it takes up a bit over 2,000 square feet. There's even a jailer's house that was added in 1965.

The asking price? $140,000.

Now you're probably wondering about the history of the jail and its creepy reputation. Well, because there's a lack of records available from the courthouse and police department, not much is known about this jail.

What is known though are the paranormal instances reported here. Arlene Hale said her husband bought the jail for her as a birthday present a dozen years ago, reporters learned. She told The Gainesville Sun that the space was used by her and other people to speak with spirits they believe lurk around the jail.

"Inmates and the ghost of a man found murdered there in 2008 are most often reported. Unexplained voices, shadowy figures and a sensation of being touched have been reported," WKMG wrote.

The 73-year-old woman said it became difficult for her to keep up with the property, but she's hoping to land a deal with the new owners to continue her spooky escapades there.

Photo: Getty Images