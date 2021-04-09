Texas Woman Finds Hidden Passage Connecting Her Salon To Haunted Hotel
By Anna Gallegos
April 9, 2021
A Texas woman's spooky dream led to an even more creepy discovery at her salon.
TikTok user Miranda, aka hippieloumom, said in a March video that her mom dreamed about a secret door at her Waxahachie business.
After removing a full length at her salon and tearing through the insulation the next day, sure enough Miranda's mom found a blocked off passage. They were unable to bust through the passage so they brought in a man with a saw to see what's on the other side.
@hippieloumom
MY MOM FOUND A SECRET DOOR #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #tiktok #secretdoor #secret♬ original sound - Miranda
@hippieloumom
Part 3 will be soon!! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #tiktok♬ original sound - Miranda
"So the salon is connected to what's called the Rogers Hotel, and the Rogers Hotel is super duper haunted. Pretty sure mom's possessed by a ghost because she dreamed about there being a secret door and then she found it," Miranda says in her second video.
The doorway was sealed with concrete or something else solid on the other side so there was no way anyone would be going through. But they discovered part of the salon is an old elevator shaft with a hollow wall.
@hippieloumom
PART 3 TO THE SECRET DOOR!!! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #tiktok♬ original sound - Miranda
While Miranda and her mom can't tear down another wall to see what's on the other side, they did discover more about the building's haunted past.
The original Rogers Hotel was built in the 1850s, burned down in the 1880s and 1911, but was rebuilt in 1912. Miranda suspects the blocked off passage and hollow walls were part of the 1912 rebuild.
Other TikTok users speculated the hotel's supernatural forces messing with Miranda's mom is what led them to finding the passage.
There's plenty of ghost stories about the hotel and guests have reported doorknobs turning by themselves, flickering lights, and radios turning on and off by themselves. People believe that at least two ghosts live there - one is a cowboy and the other is a little girl who drowned in the hotel's pool.
Photo: Getty Images