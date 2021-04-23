Kehlani Comes Out As A Lesbian, Shares Her Story On TikTok

Kehlani is setting the record straight on her sexuality.

Last night (April 22), the “Water” singer, who has openly identified as queer and bisexual in the past, shared a TikTok video coming out as a lesbian.

"I'm just gonna f—king say it, cause everybody keeps bringing it up to me. I am gay, gay, gay. … I finally know I’m a lesbian," said Kehlani, validating a 2018 Instagram Live in which she dismissed rumors about her being a lesbian.

“Never have I identified as a lesbian," the 25-year-old said in the clip at the time. "You guys kinda saw me publicly date a woman – which I’ve done before, multiple times, you just haven’t peeped – and ran with it.”

Speaking sarcastically on how her family reacted to her sharing she is lesbian, she said they quipped back, "We know, duh."