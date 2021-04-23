Kelly Osbourne Looks Totally Unrecognizable With New Hairstyle

Kelly's famous friends were wowed by the picture, with Paris Hilton commenting, "Gorgeous😍💜💜💜💜," actress Taryn Manning saying, "Wow! 🦄 true unicorn," singer Carnie Wilson writing, "Go mermaid go!!!!! Stun!!!!!," country singer Lindsay Ell commenting, "Ummm yes. Please," and The Talk co-host and Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba saying, "Love it!"

Hair isn't the only thing Kelly has transformed recently. Following a gastric sleeve surgery, she's lost 85 pounds.

Kelly was most recently seen on the second season of The Masked Singer, where she finished in ninth place out of 16 contestants.