Kelly Osbourne Looks Totally Unrecognizable With New Hairstyle
By Dave Basner
April 23, 2021
Kelly Osbourne spent five years co-hosting the hit tv show Fashion Police, where she would critique or praise celebrities' styles, but now, it's her new look that is making headlines. Kelly shared a pic of herself on Instagram showing off her flowing, waist-length, purple hair, which is significantly longer than any style the 36-year-old has had before. She captioned the photo, "New hair!! New outlook!!"
The post comes the same week Kelly revealed that after four years of sobriety, she relapsed with her substance abuse. However, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is back on track and, based on the picture, clearly ready for tomorrow as she takes things "one day at a time."
Kelly's famous friends were wowed by the picture, with Paris Hilton commenting, "Gorgeous😍💜💜💜💜," actress Taryn Manning saying, "Wow! 🦄 true unicorn," singer Carnie Wilson writing, "Go mermaid go!!!!! Stun!!!!!," country singer Lindsay Ell commenting, "Ummm yes. Please," and The Talk co-host and Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba saying, "Love it!"
Hair isn't the only thing Kelly has transformed recently. Following a gastric sleeve surgery, she's lost 85 pounds.
Kelly was most recently seen on the second season of The Masked Singer, where she finished in ninth place out of 16 contestants.
Photo: Getty Images