Kesha Suffers Another Big Loss Amid Legal Battle Against Dr. Luke

As per reports, three of the five judges presiding over the case ruled in the producer’s favor, finding that his being a producer does not “bring him into the realm of a general-purpose public figure” and that he “never sought out publicity” around the case.

The ruling reads: “Although Gottwald has sought publicity for his label, his music and his artists — none of which are subject of the defamation here – he never injected himself into the public debate about sexual assault or abuse of artists in the entertainment industry.”

“Gottwald, a successful music producer, has not attracted media attention for his relationship with his clients or his treatment of artists in the entertainment industry but for his work as a music producer on behalf of, and the fame of, the artists he represents,” the ruling continues.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla, on the other hand, disagreed, citing Dr. Luke has received “extensive press coverage” for his talent for developing female musicians and that his “protestations that he was not well known at the time of the alleged defamatory statements is thoroughly belied by the record.”

As yet, a trial date for the case has not been announced.

Photo: Getty Images