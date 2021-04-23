Myles Garrett Teams Up With Local Artist On #VoicesOfCLE Mural

Myles Garrett teamed up with a local artist to unveil a Cleveland-inspired mural.

It’s part of artist Glen Infante’s public art project that he launched last year in response to “civil unrest over social justice issues,” according to a press release from the Cleveland Browns. The #VoicesOfCLE project aims to serve as a platform for people of color and others, and to “spark the necessary conversations and actions to inspire change.”

The “Cleveland is the Reason” mural is part of that project. It features staples of Cleveland, including rock artists and iconic athletes. Jesse Owens, LeBron James, Jim Brown, Machine Gun Kelly, Tracy Chapman and Toni Morrison are part of the mural at the Cleveland Visitors Center, the Browns release states.