Myles Garrett Teams Up With Local Artist On #VoicesOfCLE Mural

By Kelly Fisher

April 23, 2021

Myles Garrett teamed up with a local artist to unveil a Cleveland-inspired mural.

It’s part of artist Glen Infante’s public art project that he launched last year in response to “civil unrest over social justice issues,” according to a press release from the Cleveland Browns. The #VoicesOfCLE project aims to serve as a platform for people of color and others, and to “spark the necessary conversations and actions to inspire change.”

The “Cleveland is the Reason” mural is part of that project. It features staples of Cleveland, including rock artists and iconic athletes. Jesse Owens, LeBron James, Jim Brown, Machine Gun Kelly, Tracy Chapman and Toni Morrison are part of the mural at the Cleveland Visitors Center, the Browns release states.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission also collaborated on the project.

Garrett is known for his community involvement. He was awarded the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year award last year, recognizing his commitment to Cleveland on and off the field. Notably, he spurred conversations about social and racial justice, helped with COVID-19 relief and worked with Cleveland Hope Exchange to give 24,000 pounds of food and other resources to those impacted by the pandemic, the Browns noted.

"It was for a love for Cleveland, honestly," Garrett said of the mural. "It was a passion and compassion for people, so I just wanted to give everybody something to look at and smile upon when they come down the street."

