How To Watch Kings Of Leon, Black Pumas, MGK Headline 2021 NFL Draft

People can also access the NFL Draft Experience, the free and interactive football theme park around FirstEnergy Stadium, according to the Browns. Anyone attending should plan to make a reservation on the NFL OnePass app.

"We are thrilled for Cleveland to host this year's NFL Draft and celebrate the hard-working and inspiring new Draft prospects, football's great history, and our fans. It is even more special as we commemorate our 75th anniversary and have the opportunity to showcase the wonderful city of Cleveland to an international audience and to a responsible number of fans and visitors during the weekend," Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing and Principal Partners of the Cleveland Browns, previously stated. "We greatly appreciate the continued collaboration by the NFL, local and state government officials and medical experts who are all focused on creating a memorable and safe experience and we are also extremely encouraged by the state of Ohio's vaccination rates and advancements that are allowing us to make the progress needed to return to a safe and more normal environment."

Photo: Getty Images