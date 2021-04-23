How To Watch Kings Of Leon, Black Pumas, MGK Headline 2021 NFL Draft
By Kelly Fisher
April 23, 2021
The NFL Draft weekend is jam-packed with award-winning artists headlining all three nights.
The 86th annual NFL Draft is slated for April 29 through May 1. Last month, the NFL revealed details about the upcoming Draft weekend in Cleveland, detailing the iconic downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center,” according to an NFL news release.
Earlier this month, officials confirmed that Kings of Leon would kick off the Draft weekend, headlining at about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, according to a press release from the Cleveland Browns.
Kings Of Leon will take the stage to open the 2021 #NFLDraft in Cleveland! Watch the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose LIVE on Facebook starting Thursday, April 29.Posted by NFL on Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Rock and soul duo Black Pumas and Cleveland nativeMachine Gun Kelly will round out the NFL Draft Concert Series. The Black Pumas will take the stage Friday, April 30 after the conclusion of Round 3, around 11 p.m. Machine Gun Kelly closes the Draft weekend on Saturday, May 1 at the conclusion of Round 7, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Browns.
Fans can stream the performances on the NFL’s website, app or Facebook page. Parts of the performances will also be televised from the NFL Network, ESPN and ABC Draft coverage, the release states.
GRAMMY-nominated rock and soul band Black Pumas will take the stage after Night 2 of the 2021 #NFLDraft on Friday, April 30. Watch the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose LIVE on FacebookPosted by NFL on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage in Cleveland on Saturday, May 1 to close the #NFLDraft with a performance after...Posted by NFL on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People can also access the NFL Draft Experience, the free and interactive football theme park around FirstEnergy Stadium, according to the Browns. Anyone attending should plan to make a reservation on the NFL OnePass app.
"We are thrilled for Cleveland to host this year's NFL Draft and celebrate the hard-working and inspiring new Draft prospects, football's great history, and our fans. It is even more special as we commemorate our 75th anniversary and have the opportunity to showcase the wonderful city of Cleveland to an international audience and to a responsible number of fans and visitors during the weekend," Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing and Principal Partners of the Cleveland Browns, previously stated. "We greatly appreciate the continued collaboration by the NFL, local and state government officials and medical experts who are all focused on creating a memorable and safe experience and we are also extremely encouraged by the state of Ohio's vaccination rates and advancements that are allowing us to make the progress needed to return to a safe and more normal environment."
