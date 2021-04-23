PolitiFact: Protesters Did Not Start The Fire That Destroyed Minn. Church

There’s no evidence to support a bogus Instagram claim that protesters set fire to a century-old church in Minneapolis this week.

PolitiFact, an independent fact-checking source that's part of Poynter, followed up on an Instagram post claiming that the blaze stemmed from a protest by Black Lives Matter and Antifa in the wake of former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial. Chauvin was found guilty on in the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The guilty verdict comes shortly after former officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright.

Though tensions ran high, there’s nothing to connect activists associated with Black Lives Matter or Antifa to the fire at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, according to PolitiFact.

The fire collapsed the roof of the church that dates back more than 100 years. It broke out Monday (April 19). The cause remains under investigation.