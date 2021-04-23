Steelers Defensive Player Arrested On Felony Gun Charge

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested on a felony gun charge early Friday (April 23) morning.

Lake County, Ohio jail records obtained by ESPN report Layne was arrested on suspicion of felony transportation of a firearm inside of a vehicle, as well as two misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and exceeding speed limits.

The cornerback was booked into jail shortly after 3:00 a.m., according to the records.

"We are aware of the incident but still gathering information," the Steelers said in a statement obtained by ESPN "We will have no further comment at this time."

Layne was granted release from jail on a personal bond Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5, according to court records via ESPN.

The Cleveland native's arrest occurred within 20 miles northeast of his hometown.

Layne was selected by the Steelers at No. 83 overall in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The second-year cornerback appeared in 16 games games and recorded 22 total tackles in 2020.

Layne was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Steelers last July, but activated in August 2020, prior to the NFL season.

The former Michigan State standout appeared in 34 games and recorded 130 tackles, three interceptions, 0.5 sacks and one touchdown during his collegiate career, earning Second-team All-Big Ten honors during his final season in 2018.

