Cleveland's Yu Chang Received Anti-Asian Messages After Throwing Error

Cleveland Indians infielder Yu Chang revealed he received racist messages on Twitter after committing a costly ninth inning throwing error during his team's loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday (April 12) night.

"Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES. Thank you all and love you all. #StopAsianHate," Chang tweeted, along with a screenshot of multiple anti-Asian racist Instagram messages directed at him.

Chang, 25, tagged the three accounts that sent the messages, including two that have since been deleted and a third that is private as of Tuesday (April 13) morning.