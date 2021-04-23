Steven Seagal's 'Most Unique Home In Arizona' Is Now On The Market
By Ginny Reese
April 23, 2021
If you've ever wanted to live in a truly unique home, then look no further.
Actor Steven Seagal is now selling his Arizona home.
AZ Family reported that the bulletproof home in North Scottsdale "may be the most unique home for sale in Arizona."
The custom-built home lies on 12 acres of beautiful land in the guard-gated community of Carefree Ranch Homesteads.
The enormous 8,973-square-foot home sits at about 3,000 feet above sea level, and it looks out over Desert Mountain and the Phoenix-metro area.
The walls of the home are floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows, so you won't have to worry about feeling unsafe.
Whoever buys the home will get four bedrooms, a movie theater room, a swimming pool, a spa, and a massive three-car garage.
PHOTOS: Steven Seagal selling bulletproof Scottsdale home for $3.39 million https://t.co/TqIhZO329u pic.twitter.com/Ug3k54D0oT— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) April 21, 2021
There is also a guest home on the property that is fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, and bedroom suite.
The home does come at a hefty price, however. It's listed at a whopping $3,395,000.
Check the home at 9325 East Brahma Road in Scottsdale.
For more information or to view the home, contact Julianna Eriksen with Engel & Völkers.
Photo: Getty Images