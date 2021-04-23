Steven Seagal's 'Most Unique Home In Arizona' Is Now On The Market

If you've ever wanted to live in a truly unique home, then look no further.

Actor Steven Seagal is now selling his Arizona home.

AZ Family reported that the bulletproof home in North Scottsdale "may be the most unique home for sale in Arizona."

The custom-built home lies on 12 acres of beautiful land in the guard-gated community of Carefree Ranch Homesteads.

The enormous 8,973-square-foot home sits at about 3,000 feet above sea level, and it looks out over Desert Mountain and the Phoenix-metro area.

The walls of the home are floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows, so you won't have to worry about feeling unsafe.

Whoever buys the home will get four bedrooms, a movie theater room, a swimming pool, a spa, and a massive three-car garage.