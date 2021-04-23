Feedback

Steven Seagal's 'Most Unique Home In Arizona' Is Now On The Market

By Ginny Reese

April 23, 2021

Basketball Day celebrated at Krylatskoye Sports Palace in Moscow

If you've ever wanted to live in a truly unique home, then look no further.

Actor Steven Seagal is now selling his Arizona home.

AZ Family reported that the bulletproof home in North Scottsdale "may be the most unique home for sale in Arizona."

The custom-built home lies on 12 acres of beautiful land in the guard-gated community of Carefree Ranch Homesteads.

The enormous 8,973-square-foot home sits at about 3,000 feet above sea level, and it looks out over Desert Mountain and the Phoenix-metro area.

The walls of the home are floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows, so you won't have to worry about feeling unsafe.

Whoever buys the home will get four bedrooms, a movie theater room, a swimming pool, a spa, and a massive three-car garage.

There is also a guest home on the property that is fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, and bedroom suite.

The home does come at a hefty price, however. It's listed at a whopping $3,395,000.

Check the home at 9325 East Brahma Road in Scottsdale.

For more information or to view the home, contact Julianna Eriksen with Engel & Völkers.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Steven Seagal's 'Most Unique Home In Arizona' Is Now On The Market

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.