Suspect In Crash That Led To Stabbing Claims He Was Late To Baby's Birth

Deputies said a man in a hurry allegedly caused a crash that lead to a stabbing in Florida. When asked why, he claimed he was running late to his baby's birth, according to WKMG.

It all began when someone was sitting at a red light Wednesday night (April 21) in New Smyrna Beach. That's when 23-year-old Javier Bolanos struck the back of the victim's Chevrolet Malibu with his Toyota Camry, according to Volusia County deputies.

The two drivers reportedly pulled over into a nearby gas station and started assessing the damage. Bolanos claimed to be in a rush to get to the birth of his child and offered the victim $1,000 under this condition: don't involve law enforcement, authorities said. The victim turned down the offer and called police, they added.