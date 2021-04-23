Feedback

Suspect In Crash That Led To Stabbing Claims He Was Late To Baby's Birth

By Zuri Anderson

April 23, 2021

Deputies said a man in a hurry allegedly caused a crash that lead to a stabbing in Florida. When asked why, he claimed he was running late to his baby's birth, according to WKMG.

It all began when someone was sitting at a red light Wednesday night (April 21) in New Smyrna Beach. That's when 23-year-old Javier Bolanos struck the back of the victim's Chevrolet Malibu with his Toyota Camry, according to Volusia County deputies.

The two drivers reportedly pulled over into a nearby gas station and started assessing the damage. Bolanos claimed to be in a rush to get to the birth of his child and offered the victim $1,000 under this condition: don't involve law enforcement, authorities said. The victim turned down the offer and called police, they added.

"While the victim was on the phone with dispatchers, Bolanos threw a cigarette at him and attacked him, punching him in the face and kicking him," reporters learned. "In an effort to defend himself, the victim pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Bolanos in his left rib cage before telling him to sit down and wait for law enforcement officers to arrive."

Bolanos was found to be the primary aggressor and arrested for simple battery, deputies said. Authorities also found marijuana and Xanax tablets in his vehicle, so was he also cahrged for unlawful possession of a schedule IV substance.

Once Bolanos was medically cleared, reporters said he was booked into Volusia County Branch Jail and released on $3,500 bail.

Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Chat About Suspect In Crash That Led To Stabbing Claims He Was Late To Baby's Birth

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.