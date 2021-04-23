Suspect Tries Fooling Cops By Swapping Clothes, Sneaking Out Of Window

A suspect thought he could get away from Washington cops by switching clothes with a man and sneaking out the window. His escape plan ended up failing, according to KOMO.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon (April 20) when a Grant County deputy spotted someone doing 87 mph on a motorcycle, according to the county sheriff's office. Officials later determined the vehicle to be stolen.

The deputy followed the 40-year-old suspect to a road southeast of Soap Lake, where he stopped at a trailer behind the house. Authorities said the suspect ran inside the house and appeared to be reaching for a knife handle in his front pocket.

Several minutes later, a different man wearing the suspect's clothes reportedly walked out of the house. Deputies quickly determined the man to not be the suspect but questioned him anyways.

That's when the real suspect was spotted by deputies climbing out a window and wielding a knife, reporters said.

Deputies said the suspect darted into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside for around three hours. The person living in the home escaped unharmed before it was barricaded, they added. After refusing to speak with crisis negotiators, tear gas was deployed to force the suspect out of the house, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest and residential burglary.

Photo: Getty Images