These Are Some Of Seattle's Most Expensive Suburbs

By Zuri Anderson

April 23, 2021

Sometimes it's fascinating looking at the affluent lives of high spenders.

Plenty of millionaires and billionaires and their international companies have called the Seattle area home. Some of theme even reside in the suburbs of the Emerald City, such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft legend Bill Gates.

Seattle Met did some digging and found that the money in the real estate market often heads east. Northwest Multiple Listing Service said all of Seattle's most expensive suburbs can be found in the Eastside, except for one. Here are the most expensive suburbs, according to their finds:

  • Mercer Island -- Median sale price: $1.6 million
  • Bellevue -- Median sale price, west of I-405, east of I-405, south of I-90: $1.7 million/$900,000/$900,000
  • Kirkland & Bridle Trailers -- Median sale price: $1,135,000
  • Bainbridge Island -- Median sale price: $906,000
  • East of Lake Sammamish -- Median sale price: $898,637
  • Redmond/Carnation -- Median sale price: $840,000

Reporters pointed out that one of these properties require investing in docks, while another requires a ferry commute. If you want to look at something slightly more sobering, here are the neighborhoods considered affordable in Seattle.

Photo: Getty Images

