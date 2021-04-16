Feedback

These Are Some Of Seattle's Most Affordable Neighborhoods

By Zuri Anderson

April 16, 2021

When it comes to Seattle real estate, "affordable" means less expensive. According to Seattle Met, the city's home prices are among the highest in the country, but that doesn't mean you can get lower costs for living near downtown. Each neighborhood has their own perks, locales and features that will attract willing buyers or renters.

With COVID-19 restrictions slowly easing and vaccinations rolling out nationwide, some people are thinking about moving again -- whether for their work, families or other motivations. If Seattle is your destination, or if you're already here, these are some neighborhoods considered affordable to buy a home in.

Chinatown–International District

The few homes that are listed in this vibrant part of town are generally small units. You may not have to worry about that since you'll be spending a lot of time outside your home if you live here. Not only will you find plenty of great shops, interesting museums, annual festivals and acclaimed restaurants, but the people will make you feel right at home.

Median sale price: $322,500

South Park

This southern Seattle neighborhood saw an uptick in closed sales last year, and it's not hard to see why. The Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal and Sea-Tac are nearby, which is good for those who travel a fair amount. Good Migrations said it's a great area for singles, families and retirees. You can visit parks, participate in clubs or check out local breweries and wineries. And with Duwanish River around the corner, there's plenty more to enjoy.

Median sale price: $487,500

First Hill

There's plenty of available units since plenty of health care workers live around there -- Seattle Met says they're known to move around. But what other benefits are they besides being close to hospitals? Well, you're also close to downtown! Some shops and restaurants are within walking distance, but if you're looking to go to the Central District or Chinatown-International, they're not too far either.

Median sale price: $500,000

Bitter Lake

As the name suggests, you can get a great view of this body of water if you live here. Located in North Seattle, Niche said this neighborhood is one of the best places to live in Washington. There are plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and parks, and if you wanted to get out of the area, places like Carkeek Park isn’t far.

Median sale price: $520,500

South Lake Union

Even though tech giant Amazon calls this neighborhood home, Seattle Met said you may be able to nab a condo. When you're not relaxing at home, there will be plenty of things for you to do in this part of town. You can hang out at Union Lake Park, go experience the various bars, restaurants and shops there, enjoy some music in the area, and so much more.

Median sale price: $522,000

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are Some Of Seattle's Most Affordable Neighborhoods

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.