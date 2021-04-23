Va. Kindergarten Teacher Arrested After Cocaine Was Found Stashed In Desk

A Virginia kindergarten teacher has been arrested after cocaine found stashed in her desk.

Lakeview Elementary School teacher Cybil Billie, 46, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, according to a letter to student's families sent by Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent William D. Sroufe obtained by WAVY.com.

Sroufe confirmed Billie was arrested "tactfully" by local officers.

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to follow School Board policies and procedures throughout this process,” Sroufe said in the release. “Families with any concerns or who may need additional support during this time may contact Lakeview Elementary School.”

The Colonial Heights Police Department said it received a report from a school resource officer about a possible on campus drug offense on April 21. The responding officer discovered what appeared to be cocaine inside Billie's desk, which took place as the students were in recess, Superintendent Sroufe confirmed.

Billie has worked as a teacher at Colonial Heights Public Schools for the past seven years. Students in her class will receive additional communication from Dr. Patrick Neuman, Principal of Lakeview Elementary, in relation to a new teacher assignment.

Billie is currently being held in jail without bond and set to appear in court on June 2.

