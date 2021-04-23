WATCH: Treasure Hunter Helps Family Find $46,000 Cash Hidden Under Floor

A Connecticut treasure hunter helped a Western Massachusetts family solve a decades-old mystery about a large amount of money possibly being hidden in the house.

Keith Willie, based in Groton, posted a YouTube video this week about helping a family find a cash box containing $46,000 hidden under the floorboards, WFSB reports.

The family had previously hired carpenters to check the home, but hadn't found anything until Willie noticed something no one else had in the floor.

“I got a couple of signals over here. I’m going to take my endoscope camera and take a look under the floorboards and into the cracks in the corner,” Wille said in the YouTube video. “When I dropped it into the second or third hole, I saw something weird. It had letters and numbers on it. It was a small silver something with a slot in it. I realized oh man this is a keyhole.”