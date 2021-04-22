Survey: Many Mass. Residents Would Take IG Verification Over College Degree

A recent survey revealed a shocking number of young Massachusetts residents would prefer to be verified on Instagram over having a college degree.

PRFire said its experts polled 2,600 Massachusetts residents, among residents of other states, between the ages of 18 to 24 and found 21% would choose a blue checkmark next to heir Instagram handle if given the option between that and a college degree, WHDH reports.

The study found that more than 60% of young people think college degrees are less valued than in previous years. A total of 34% of the individuals surveyed also said they would rather be a successful YouTube star than any other social media platform.

Louisiana respondents had the highest percentage of respondents saying they'd prefer a verified account to a college degree, with a total of 57% preferring the blue checkmark, according to the survey via WHDH.

Tennessee respondents were the most in favor of a college degree with 95% saying they'd prefer the degree over having a verified social media account.

In January, Statista.com ranked the most popular social media networks worldwide by the number of active users. Facebook topped the list, followed by YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Photo: Getty Images